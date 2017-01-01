Namibia today receives former US president George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, who are on a two-day visit.

The former presidential couple will arrive at the Eros Airport this morning, and will proceed to the Windhoek Central Hospital, for a round-table meeting at the hospital's chapel.

The purpose of the visit, following a similar visit to Botswana yesterday, is to support a project the couple has for partnership in fighting cancers and HIV/AIDS in women.

In Namibia, Mr and Mrs Bush will support the improvement of the lives of women and girls, through access to education, health care, and economic opportunity.

The project, with partners on the level of Presidential First Ladies around the world, is known as the Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon, global partnership.

It was launched in 2011 by the Bush Institute, along with other public and private partners.

It is the Bush couple's first visit to Namibia.