Former US President, George W Bush and his wife Laura arrived in Namibia for a two day visit.

Bush is in Namibia to highlight and assess the impact of programmes his government extended to African countries, including Namibia.

The Former President signed the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in 2003. It was a rescue plan for Africa when it was hit hard by the HIV pandemic.

Namibia benefited from the fund since 2004.

During this visit, Namibia also want to tap from Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon, an initiative by the Bush Institute, aimed at combating cervix and breast cancer, as the country looks forward to put in place its own.