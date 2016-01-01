The German government has handed over agricultural implements to the Tsumis Arid Zone Agricultural Centre in the Hardap Region as part of its assistance to Namibia's agriculture sector.

The donation handed over today by the visiting Parliamentary State Secretary for German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Thomas Silberhorn, consist of wheelbarrows, rakes, spades and brooms.

Silberhon says his government is committed to helping Namibia to produce trained people that will ensure food production and value addition to agriculture.

It was witnessed by the German Ambassador to Namibia Christian Schlaga, the Agriculture Permanent Secretary, Percy Misika and other senior government officials as well as the leadership of the centre.