Ghana to host 2018 World Press Freedom Day global celebration

Ghana will host the global celebration of World Press Freedom Day in Accra next year.

Earlier this year Indonesia hosted World Press Freedom Day in Jakarta under the theme 'Critical Minds for Critical Times'.

At the start of the Communication and Information Commission of the Unesco General Conference, Indonesia ceremonially handed over the baton to Ghana, on Monday.

Ghana Deputy Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the west African country is excited to host the global celebration because press freedom is central to Ghana's commitment to improve democracy and strengthen public institutions.

The 2018 theme is 'Keeping Power in Check: Media,Justice and the Rule of Law'.

Finland hosted World Press Freedom Day in 2016.

A senior advisor in the Finnish Foreign Affairs Ministry, Aki Enkenberg said the celebrations return to Africa 26 years after the adoption of the still relevant Windhoek Declaration which established World Press Freedom Day.