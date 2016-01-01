For many decades there has been a need for more effective means to combat epidemics on the continent. The devastating Ebola outbreak between 2013 and 2016 that claimed over 11 000 lives across West Africa was further proof of this need.

Thus, The African Union established an Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help protect the health of the continent.

Former WHO Representative, Dr Monir Islam was on Good Morning Namibia to give more insight.