#GoodMorningNamibia | CRAN warns against spreading obscene material via social media

#GoodMorningNamibia | CRAN warns against spreading obscene material via social media

The circulation of "sex tapes" and other indecent or obscene material via social media is on the increase in Namibia. Any person found guilty of this offence is on conviction liable to imprisonment for a period.
Emilia Nghikembua, Head of Legal Advice at the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) as well as Albertina Itana, Legal Adviser were in Good Morning Namibia 17 February 2017 to speak to us about this trend.

News
Tags: 
nbc
CRAN
obscene material via social media

Weather

weather

nbc on Facebook

Like us on Facebook
US Dollar Exchange Rates

nbc on Twitter