The circulation of "sex tapes" and other indecent or obscene material via social media is on the increase in Namibia. Any person found guilty of this offence is on conviction liable to imprisonment for a period.

Emilia Nghikembua, Head of Legal Advice at the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) as well as Albertina Itana, Legal Adviser were in Good Morning Namibia 17 February 2017 to speak to us about this trend.