Government urged to increase compensation for victims of human-wildlife conflict

Residents of the Judea Lyaboloma Constituency in the Zambezi Region have joined the call on Government to increase compensation to victims of human-wildlife conflict.

Headman of the Malengalenga area, James Lizazi, told the National Council Standing Committee on Habitat, that already poor farmers can be devastated when their crops get destroyed by elephants or buffaloes.

Headman Lizazi stresses that current compensation of N$5 000 to bury a person killed by wild animals, and N$800 per hectare for destroyed crop fields, is insignificant compared to the losses.

The National Council tasked the committee four months ago to hold public consultations on Human Wildlife Conflict and compensation.

It has so far consulted four traditional authorities in the Zambezi Region for their inputs on human-wildlife conflict, compensation and the role they believe the Ministry of Environment and Tourism should play in mitigating such conflict.

Communities in the Judea Lyaboloma Constituency experience cases of human-wildlife conflict as it is surrounded by a number of communal conservancies and have the Nkasa Rupara and Mudumu National Parks nearby.

Communities have suggested that, if a convicted poacher should compensate with N$25 million for killing a rhino, it seems fair for government to also pay similar compensation for the loss of a human life.