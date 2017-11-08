Government verifying N$35 million payment to UK-based lawyers in reparations case

Wednesday, 8. November 2017 - 19:07
Government verifying N$35 million payment to UK-based lawyers in reparations case

The government is still verifying the payment of N$35 million to United Kingdom-based lawyers, hired to assist Namibia with the negotiations for reparations from the German government for the 1904/8 genocide.
Finance Minister, Calle Schlettwein made the announcement while contributing to the debate on the motion, on the exorbitant fees paid to the four British lawyers, in the National Assembly.

News
Like us on Facebook

US Dollar Exchange Rates