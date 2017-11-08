Government verifying N$35 million payment to UK-based lawyers in reparations case
Wednesday, 8. November 2017 - 19:07
The government is still verifying the payment of N$35 million to United Kingdom-based lawyers, hired to assist Namibia with the negotiations for reparations from the German government for the 1904/8 genocide.
Finance Minister, Calle Schlettwein made the announcement while contributing to the debate on the motion, on the exorbitant fees paid to the four British lawyers, in the National Assembly.