Kavango East Governor, Ambassador Samuel Mbambo has invited all Namibians to join him in celebrating Namibia's 27th Independence celebrations later this month.

The north-eastern town of Rundu will be home to this year's independence festivities.

Following a brutal and resilient armed struggle, Namibia gained its independence from South Africa, on 21 March 1990.

Since then the day has become a symbol of hope, freedom, democracy and celebration for all.

Mbambo invited Namibians from all walks of life to come share in the festivities.

He said that during this year’s celebration, Namibians will pause and think about the country's successes in terms of national reconciliation, unity, stability and the nation’s endeavours in ensuring prosperity for its people.

Rundu, which is Namibia's second most populated town, is situated on the Kavango River.