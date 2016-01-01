A grandmother at Sivara Village spends her mornings ploughing the field with her 13-year-old disabled daughter on her back.

Kapango Muronga says her granddaughter cannot walk or speak.

The little girl, Wayera Kambinda also cannot swallow solid food and her grandmother says she struggles to take care of her.

Wayera’s mother died a few years ago.

Muronga says she does not know the details of her granddaughter’s medical condition but wishes one day she will be able to play, run and talk like other children.

Muronga relies on her Mahangu crops to feed her granddaughter and also cannot afford other nutritious food for her.

She is pleading for any kind of assistance that will help improve the life of her granddaughter.