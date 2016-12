Windhoek Rural Constituency settlement - Groot Aub's natural environment is in danger of being destroyed by uncontrolled and illegal sand mining.

The Groot Aub community is worried over the extensive damage that sand mining in the Aub River near their settlement - is causing to their environment, health and ecosystem.

Petrus Eiseb, a concerned resident and a traditional leader at the town , says sand mining has been going on illegally for years.