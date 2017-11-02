Hardap Governor donates house and wheelchair to 96-year-old woman
Hardap Regional Governor, Esme Isaack is of the opinion that scant land delivery, and the shortage of decent housing are pressure cookers building in Namibia and as much as access to land is a fundamental right, so is adequate housing.
This being the case, the governor reached out to a 96-year-old woman residing in the Gibeon area, donating a pre-fabricated house, as well as a wheelchair, last week.