Harnas Wildlife Foundation has thanked the public for helping to rescue a group of three stray lions in the area east of Windhoek.

Tracey-lee Savage, Personal Assistant at Harnas, says all three lions were found on the Namibian side of the eastern border with Botswana.

She stressed that the lions are not part of the group of six lions that recently escaped from Etosha game reserve.

The lions are suspected to have crossed the border from Botswana, and two of them have been spotted in recent days on four different farms in the area.

The most recent sighting was on Proef Farm in the Drimiopsis district, where the community helped to keep the third lion in a camp.

Harnas Wildlife Foundation has dispatched a chopper with a registered veterinarian and a Ministry of Environment and Tourism ranger, to dart the lions, once captured, so as to tranquilize them.

The Foundation will then equip the lions with monitoring chips and do medical tests on them.

After that, Savage says, Harnas will relocate the lions to their place of origin, which they think is either Botswana or the Tsumkwe area.

Harnas says they will report back again on the success of the operation, once it is completed.