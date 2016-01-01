Health and Social Services Minister, Bernard Haufiku announced a new suspected case of Congo Haemorrhagic Fever after a man was admitted to the Gobabis State Hospital Tuesday morning. The man from Karasberg was bitten by a tick which is believed to cause the fever in humans.

Haufiku made the announcement in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He cautioned that the fever is highly infectious among humans and advised those who experience symptoms of headache, fever, malaise and severe pain in limbs and loins to report to their nearest health centre.

Other symptoms include early development of flush on the face and chest and conjunctiva infections, fine petechial rash spreading from the chest and abdomen to the rest of the body.

The minister however announced that four patients and five health workers, who were under quarantined for Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever, have all tested negative.

Last week, a 26-year-old man died at Gobabis District Hospital after he was bitten by a tick at a farm in the area.

The minister thus called on farmers to spray their animals against ticks which is the cause of the fever.

The Health Ministry, in partnership with other stakeholders, are however working on coordinated responses and long term strategies to detect the fever early and increase public health education on the disease and transmit messages on the language radio stations.