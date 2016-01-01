The Ministry of Health and Social Service has appealed for calm following the death of a 26-year-old man who died from Crimean and Congo Haemorrhagic Fever.

The patient, who was a farm worker, was bitten by a tick and received treatment for fever, vomiting blood and diarrhoea at the Gobabis District Hospital.

He died on Wednesday.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr Andreas Mwoombola said examinations were conducted with everyone who came into contact with the patient.

This includes four nurses and one doctor who are now under quarantine for seven days. None of them has shown symptoms so far. Dr Mwoombola said the ministry's Isolation Unit is on standby should there be any other case.

The public is advised to be careful around livestock.

Congo fever has no vaccine but is not always fatal. Three cases have been reported in Namibia in the past. Only one was fatal.

Some of Congo fever’s symptoms are sudden dizziness, neck pain, sore eyes, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

The symptoms would only show between three to nine days.