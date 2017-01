Widespread and copious amounts of rain brought much-needed relief to Namibians who were suffering under very hot conditions.

Heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Kalf River near Kalkrand caused the river to flow strongly

The Kalf River is a tributary of the Fish River which feeds into the Hardap dam near Mariental

At Kalkrand Village and its surroundings, good rains occurred with some 30mm measured on New Year's Day