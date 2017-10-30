Helao Nafidi Business Expo underway in the Ohangwena Region

The Helao Nafidi Business Expo is now underway in the Ohangwena Region.

The 12th edition of the expo was officially opened over the weekend in Oshakati, by Founding President and Father of the Namibian Nation, Sam Nujoma.

The Helao Nafidi exposition aims to promote small and medium-sized businesses, and showcases the products and services they provide in order for them to network and share business ideas.

It is now being held in a permanent building fitted with electricity, ablution facilities and air conditioning.

Founding Father Nujoma said the expo could significantly contribute to the well-being of residents in Oshakati, constituencies in the Ohangwena Region and the entire country.

He said the Helao Nafidi Expo works in line with Namibia's medium and long term development plans, including NDP-5, Vision 2030 and the council's strategic plan, focused on bringing development to grassroots communities.

Speaking at the same event, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, referred to the crucial role of business people in the development of a country.

She said the private sector can contribute to eradicating poverty, if they are inspired by the forefathers who started the liberation of the African continent.