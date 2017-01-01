The Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation would like to warn the public against a false SMS message being circulated.

The anonymous Whatsapp message invites students who got 17 to 23 points last year, to collect application forms for temporary teaching posts at UNAM and IUM.

It says an application costs N$200, and the deadline is this coming Monday.

The Ministry of Education warns that the SMS messages is a scam - and it has not issued such communication.

The Ministry has expressed concern, as some people have started travelling from rural areas to Windhoek, to make use of the alleged opportunity.