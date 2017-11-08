Home Affairs urges public to acquaint themselves with national documents and their uses

The Home Affairs and Immigration Ministry is urging members of the public to gain relevant knowledge on the importance of each national document.

Of late the ministry has received criticism around its perceived failure to create platforms aimed at educating the public, on the relevance of national documents to their lives.

Sometimes, people do not see the need to acquire national documents until a time when it is required for a certain purpose. That is when they would rush to the Home Affairs and Immigration offices to get these documents.