Hundreds pay their last respects to Muharukua at Opuwo memorial

The late Kunene Governor, Angelika Muharukua's second memorial was held, at the Newman Katuta Stadium in Opuwo, on Friday.

Hundreds of residents came to pay their last respects to the late Muharukua.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of President Hage Geingob was Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila. She described Muharukua as a national heroine, who provided inspiration and hope to many Namibians.