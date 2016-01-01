An official associated with the International Criminal Court, is urging African governments to contribute to a Trust Fund for victims of war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Namibia is among the only four countries in Africa, which has contributed to the fund since 2008.

Others are South Africa, Congo and Senegal.

Like the International Criminal Court, the Trust Fund was established under the Rome Statute.

ICC president Judge Silvia Fernandez de Gurmendi, was in Uganda to promote the trust fund.

On Wednesday, she met President Yoweri Museveni, who has called the ICC "useless."

Uganda is a state party to the treaty.

The Trust Fund, which depends on voluntary contributions, runs projects assisting tens of thousands of people in eastern Congo and northern Uganda.