African countries are increasingly becoming a dumping ground for counterfeit products.

Such products include fake medication, 25% of which is found in African and Asian countries.

The World Customs Organisation's Technical and Operational advisor Sandra Wens says there is a need to improve the capacity of customs officials to detect such goods at their borders and also to close legal loopholes.

She was speaking at the official opening of the Regional Operational Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights Border Enforcement in Windhoek on Monday.