Initiative aimed at raising funds for girls launched

Another initiative aimed at raising funds to support female students who cannot afford to purchase sanitary towels was launched in Windhoek.

The charity organisation Serenity is a non-profit initiative established by Windhoek based Dore Pharmaceuticals and Alistair Izobell Productions of Cape Town South Africa.

The charity held a gala dinner to raise funds to support female students in Namibia who do not have the financial means afford sanitary towels.

The founder Sabin Maritz says they are aware that poverty is a problem in the country and this affects many including young school girls.It is for this reason that they started the initiative.