Convicted offenders at the Elizabeth Nepemba Correctional Facility have found a way to assist in education by repairing desks and chairs in the Kavango East and West regions.

In an act of kindness and remorse towards a society they have wronged, offenders in the Elizabeth Nepemba Correctional Facility repaired the furniture for learners at the Rudolf Ngondo Primary School.

The inmates, who many of the correctional officers said, have shown positive attitudes towards helping communities, repaired 69 desks and 181 chairs for the school.