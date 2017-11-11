International arbor day celebrated by City of Windhoek
Saturday, 11. November 2017 - 18:39
The celebration of International Arbor Day is an annual event on the calendar of the City of Windhoek.
This year's event is celebrated under the theme "Trees are the nature's powerhouse, save trees to save lives".
The event aims to remind Namibians about the important role trees play in their daily lives and in the environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, conserving water, preserving soil, and supporting wildlife.