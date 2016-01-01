A police officer, investigating a case of illegal possession of wildlife products, wants the court to send a message that bail is no longer easily obtained.

Inspector Felix Ndikoma of the Namibian police has urged the court to refuse bail to two Chinese nationals found in possession of two rhino horns in Eros Park, in January.

Inspector Ndikoma says denying bail will send a clear message that Namibia is serious about wildlife protection.

Younghui Lu and Nan Chen face charges relating to the illegal possession of controlled wildlife products.

The investigating officer warned Windhoek Magistrate Vanessa Stanley, that the two could abscond, as often happens - even with passports kept in possession of the Police.

The defence teams of the two suspects countered, that the state had no strong grounds to deny bail.

Lawyer Mbushandje Ntinda, representing Youinghui, said his client owns assets valued at N$6 million in Namibia, and would not give those up, over an offence which currently carries a maximum penalty of N$200 000.

Amoomo Kadhila, who is representing Nan, said his client will stay in Namibia until justice is served.

He was willing to pay bail money of N$200 000.

If approved, new legislation could see convicted offenders get a maximum penalty of N$25 million, for poaching of rhino horn.

The case continues in court on Monday.