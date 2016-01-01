Investigations are ongoing into the case of a Windhoek-based public prosecutor, arrested in December on charges of fraud and corruption.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ivan Tjizu, who allegedly fraudulently claimed witness fees, made his second appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

His case was remanded to 31 March, to allow the police investigating team to finalise their investigations.

Charged together with Tjizu, is Sackaria Mweendeleli Panduleni, who allegedly assisted him in defrauding the State of N$280 000 in witness fees.

The witness fees were allegedly claimed for people who purportedly travelled from outside Windhoek, to pose as State witnesses.

The witness fees were then paid out by the Windhoek Magistrate's Court.