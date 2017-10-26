Ismael Kasuto prohibited from accessing NUNW premises

Former NUNW President Ismael Kasuto is prohibited from doing business, accessing the premises of the NUNW, or representing the NUNW in any way, the High Court has ruled.

This follows a legal battle between Kasuto, who was suspended in August 2017, following accusations of absenteeism from meetings, gross-negligence and inability to abide by the constitution of the NUNW.

High Court Judge, Boas Usiku delivered the judgement on Thursday 26 October.

Kasuto says that he will scrutinise the judgement and appeal accordingly.

He argues that the NUNW did not reach the minimum number of officials, from affiliate unions required to vote against him, nor were those involved in the process legitimate representatives of such unions.

Kasuto, is also barred from using the official letterhead of NUNW when issuing statements or letters, Judge Usiku added.

Meanwhile, NUNW Secretary General Job Muniaro argues that the allegations by Kasuto on the legitimacy of the members who voted to oust him, is baseless.

Muniaro, who was also present during the ruling, expressed joy at the ruling of the High Court.

Kasuto is also required to settle all legal fees of the matter, Judge Usiku further ruled.