An Ongwediva businessman, convicted of murder and sentenced to 17 years in prison, wants to appeal his sentence. Jackson Absalom was convicted and sentenced late last year, by the Katutura Regional Court, for the shooting to death of Tobias Abisai.

Abisai had been a member of the Women and Men Network Against Crime, and Absalom was found guilty of killing him in Windhoek's Okuryangava neighbourhood, four years ago.

Windhoek Regional Magistrate, Sarel Jacobs, imposed a 17 year prison term on Absalom in September, last year.

However, the 30-year-old businessman has appealed to the High Court, against his conviction and sentence.

Absalom had maintained that he shot and killed Abisai in self-defence, which the court rejected.

Abisai died while receiving treatment in the Katutura State Hospital.