Local boxer Jonas Junias will make his first appearance in a Brazilian court today - 197 days after initially being charged with sexual assault.

It will have taken six months and 15 days for Jonas Junias to make his first official court appearance. The athlete has been on house arrest for the past couple of months. He is accused of sexually harassing a domestic worker at the Olympic village in Brazil during the 2016 Olympics. During that event, he also served as Namibia's flag bearer.