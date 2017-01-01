Kalkfeld multi-million dollar open market a white elephant
A multi-million dollar open market at Kalkfeld is unaffordable to upcoming small businesses as many cannot afford to pay the fee for renting a stall.
Residents are now asking the Ministry of Trade to look into reducing the amount, saying the settlement is already faced with an alarming high unemployment rate.
The market is aimed at uplifting the living standards of the people as there is only one shop and a fueling station in the settlement.