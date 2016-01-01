Kamwi appointed as champion of African's Disease Control and Prevention initiatives

Kamwi appointed as champion of African&#039;s Disease Control and Prevention initiatives
Nampa

Former Health Minister Dr Richard Kamwi - has been appointed as the champion of the African Union's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.
The recently launched Africa CDC institute, aims to prevent and respond to future disease outbreaks on the continent, such as the recent Ebola epidemic.
In April last year, Dr Richard Kamwi received an invitation from the AU secretariat to address Africa on World Malaria Day, an event attended by ambassadors, experts and various Heads of State.

