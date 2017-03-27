A 22-year-old man, arrested at Cowboy informal settlement at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi Region on Wednesday, for stabbing his former girlfriend, 24-year-old Mashake Sipepiso to death, made his first court appearance today.

Patrick Shuya Mesho was initially charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder after he has allegedly stabbed two more people.

The other attempted murder charge has since been changed to murder after the death of one of his victims, Jona Fred, succumbed to his injuries in the Katima Mulilo State Hospital late yesterday afternoon.

He opted to apply for legal aid.

His case was postponed to 27 March 2017 for further investigations and the legal aid application outcome.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody until his next court appearance.