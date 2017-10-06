Katima house demolitions continue

The demolition of houses at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi Region, by the town council, is continuing.

The exercise has moved to New Cowboy where an illegally constructed permanent structure was demolished yesterday.

Information circulating on social media that a boy has died during the demolitions has been rubbished by the police.

The Zambezi Police Regional Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Evans Simasiku told NBC News on Friday morning that no injuries have been reported or experienced, apart from Mukendwa Christopher Simasiku who sustained a bullet wound in his left leg, when the exercise started last Thursday.

The Katima Mulilo mayor, Geoginah Mwiya-Simataa told the media on Friday that the demolishing of illegal structures will continue until all illegal structures have been destroyed in all areas within town land.

The mayor said council will do what it is supposed to within the confinement of the law adding that lawlessness will not be allowed.

Mwiya-Simata said Katima Mulilo town council is faced with shortage of serviced land due to illegal land occupation.

She emphasised that council is not anti-poor but exercising control and restraint over the “escalating illegal land occupation at the town”.

The mayor said removing illegal structures will pave the way for council to service land.

She assured the nation that council will make sure the issue of illegal land occupation will be resolved amicably.