Many houses at Katima Mulilo were flooded - following good rains received at the town, since December.

This week's heavy downpours not only flooded houses but also many parts of the main roads.

One affected resident is Magarete Mahoto, who fears the rain might cause her house to collapse.

Mahoto says she has tried in vain to elevate the grounds of her plot, as water from the road continues to flow into her residence.