Katutura East Councillor calls on public to speak out against crime
Tuesday, 3. October 2017 - 10:41
The Councillor of Katutura East Constituency in Windhoek has called on the public to speak out against crime.
Councillor Ruben Sheehama has told a community meeting held in the constituency on Monday that drugs are on the increase and other crimes are also escalating, while the community is silent about these problems.
He said it is important that perpetrators of crimes are exposed, as they negatively affect the youth in the community.