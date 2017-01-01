A 36-year old woman died on the spot, and two other people were seriously injured, after they were struck by lightning in the Kavango East Region.

The incident took place at Nyondo village in the Ndiyona constituency, on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Martha Mashe Mudise, and her next of kin have been informed.

It is reported that Mudise was sitting under a tree, together with others, when they observed rain clouds approaching the village, with light showers.

Eyewitnesses say she decided to run for cover to a nearby church, but before she could do so, lightning struck the tree under which they were sitting, killing Mudise and injuring two other people.

It was reported to be the second time the particular tree has been struck by lightning, in less than a month.

Those who were injured in the lightning strike, were admitted to the Nyangana Catholic Hospital, for treatment.