The Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture in the Kavango West region held a stakeholders meeting at Nkurenkuru yesterday to interrogate the Grade 10 and 12 results of 2016 and map the road ahead.

The Education Director Theopolina Hamutuwa described last year’s Grade 10 results as unfavourable as the region dropped two positions from number five to seven while it moved a position up in the Senior Secondary Certificates from number ten to nine in national ranking.

Hamutuwa said role players in education must redouble their efforts to make the region competitive.

She however commended rural schools for having outperformed some urban schools despite the challenges they are facing. The meeting was attended by more than 100 people.