Keetmanshoop residents staged a demonstration over the refusal by //Karas Governor Lucia Basson to allow a concerned group in the south to attend a consultative meeting, aimed at finalising inputs from the region, into the Land Bill.

The group accused Basson of disrespect towards landless people.

In a signed petition, the group calls on the Land Reform Ministry, not to re-introduce the proposed Land Bill in parliament just yet, but to do so only after a second national land conference.