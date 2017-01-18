A total 1 170 illegal firearms were surrendered since the commencement of the amnesty period from August 2016 until 18 January 2017, with the Khomas Region recording 801 surrendered firearms.

A media release from the Namibian Police Force Public Relations Department on Wednesday said no weapon was handed over in the Kavango East Region. Erongo recorded one firearm, and Kunene and Zambezi recorded five firearms each.

It said 95 824 pieces of ammunition and 81 explosive devices were surrendered countrywide. Khomas recorded 55 633 pieces of ammunition, followed by Otjozondjupa with 21 904 pieces of ammunition.

The police called on the public with illegal firearms and ammunition to surrender it at the nearest police station.

NamPol Head of Firearms Control, Deputy Commissioner Ignatius Nangombe told Nampa Thursday that all surrendered items will be destroyed in due course.

The amnesty period is extended until 18 February.