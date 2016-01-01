A total of 127 crimes have been recorded in the Kunene Region since the beginning of the year.

A report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Wednesday said Khorixas tops the list with 38 crimes, followed by Opuwo where 32 crimes were reported.

Thirteen crimes were reported by the Kamanjab Police Station during January.

Khorixas, Opuwo and Kamanjab continuously top the list with regards to crimes committed in the region.

Assault and stock theft were the most common crimes followed by housebreaking and theft.

Four cases of rape and six cases of domestic violence were also reported during January.