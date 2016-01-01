In his maiden address to his subjects, Uukwangali Traditional Authority leader, Chief Eugene Kudumo, has called on his subjects to be united so as to achieve Namibia's national development goals.

Chief Kudumo on Saturday cautioned that divisive tendencies such as tribalism, regionalism and favoritism have the potential to derail a country's hard-won freedom, peace and stability.

Chief Kudumo encouraged his people to work hard, using the fertile soil and water in their area to produce food rather than relying on handouts or government drought relief food.

The chief noted that never in the history of Uukwangali or the Kavango region has a death been recorded because of hunger. Therefore he said it should not ever be allowed to happen.

The traditional leader assured that everybody living in the jurisdiction of the Uukwangali Traditional Authority are children of the authority and should feel free to approach the palace.