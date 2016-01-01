SWANU and the Landless People's Movement have commended President Hage Geingob for postponing the re-tabling of the Land Bill in Parliament, until a national dialogue is concluded.

SWANU described the postponement as a 'welcome development' which reflects the sentiments in some sections of the community on the intention to re-table the Land Bill before the second Land Conference scheduled for September, this year.

The Landless People's Movement reiterated that the current resettlement programme is unfair and does not reflect diversity.