The Landless People's Movement has decided, for now, to not release its list of beneficiaries of resettlement farms, as threatened. The movement on Monday, said it had its own list of beneficiaries, with information from its members.

It gave government until yesterday to release the official list, or it would release its own.

Government did not respond.

Now, the movement's activist, Olsen Kahiriri, says the movement does not want to incite conflict within the group of beneficiaries.

He also says they have the national interest of peace and stability of the nation at heart, and would do everything to protect that.

The Landless People's Movement now intends to approach the Ombudsman, while still awaiting the Land Ministry's release of the list to the public.

Government said it would release the names of beneficiaries at a later date, when emotions no longer run so high as to threaten peace in the country, and cause tribal fights.

The Landless People's Movement accused government of unfairness and bias in its allocation of land, as part of the resettlement and land reform programme.