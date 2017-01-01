Racism and tribalism are burning issues in Namibia, now being discussed at open platforms.

During a public meeting, organised by the Office of the Ombudsman Tuesday, the Landless People's Movement said people should not pretend that such issues do not exist.

Spokesperson for the Landless, Seth Nowaseb said tribalism manifests as an economic and social injustice issue, as many are left out when benefits are distributed.

The same happens when land and basic services, such as water and sanitation, are allocated based on tribal affiliation.

Nowaseb cited some examples of tribalism in government too, saying unity in Namibia will be possible only if there is equal distribution of wealth among all Namibians.

He said a Namibian House, where everyone is included, is just an idea for the moment.

The landless people asked the Ombudsman to demand from Government the list of people who have been resettled since Independence.

They also want tribalism in the government recruitment system investigated, as well as the granting of scholarships and the awarding of shares and tenders.

The Editors Forum of Namibia said the media can help fight tribalism and division by providing platforms for discussion and by reporting impartially.

Ombudsman John Walters will use contributions and submissions by the public and organisations, to draft a comprehensive report for government.