The late former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Petrus Shivute has been laid to rest.

Shivute died on 29 October at the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek.

Family, friends and former colleagues gathered at Omutemo village in the Oshikoto Region as they paid their final tributes to the late freedom fighter.

The late fighter was accorded a military funeral at Omulegongo Cemetery.