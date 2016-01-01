Namibian Julius Laurentius had his bail conditions lifted, to allow him to travel just like businessman Jack Haung.

The high profile N$3,5 billion fraud case, briefly resumed in court on Thursday, with new accused Jack Huang, added to the pack.

The case, involving four Chinese nationals and one Namibian, charged with alleged tax evasion, was postponed to 1 August.

The five stand accused of having defrauded the Government through a Walvis Bay customs clearing agency scam.

The bail conditions of the other four remain unchanged.