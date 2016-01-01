Lawyer Sisa Namandje on Tuesday morning expressed disappointment over Namibia’s justice administration when a Mandarin interpreter was not present in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

Namandje, from the self-titled Law Firm, was representing two Chinese suspects charged with fraud, money laundering and tax evasion worth N$3.5 billion.

“If the State does not have interpreters then they must not arrest people,” fumed Namandje.

The suspects, 46-year-old Tao Huizhong and 36-year-old Jinrong Huang re-appeared for a formal bail application when their case was postponed to Wednesday due to the unavailability of an interpreter.

Mandarin is a group of languages that vary per dialect across the regions in China and Asia at large.

“I am disappointed, shocked and surprised that we are being told there is not a Mandarin interpreter,” he said in court.

Prosecutor Rowan van Wyk represented the State.

The formal bail application was supposed to take place Tuesday morning and was first postponed to 14h00 that day due to the absence of an interpreter.

After 14h00, the case was again postponed to Wednesday for the same reason.

Namandje argued the suspects were arrested without them being informed promptly of what they were apprehended for.

The third suspect, Namibian Julius Laurentius, 47 has an Afrikaans interpreter and is represented by lawyer Louis Botes.

Magistrate Venatius Alweendo said the case will continue Wednesday, with or without a Mandarin interpreter.

