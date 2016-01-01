Learners from at least eight Windhoek schools, and some community members, signed a petition, calling for the accused killers of a teenager, to be denied bail.

Twenty-one-year-old Moses Phillipus, and 26-year old Lucas Sam, stand accused of murdering 16-year-old Megameno Kamwangha at Wanaheda, in November 2016.

Phillipus and Sam allegedly stabbed the teenager, who was trying to defend a vulnerable student, who was being robbed by the two.