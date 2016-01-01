A farmer in the Kapako constituency of the Kavango West Region suffered a great loss after his 13 head of cattle were struck by lightning on Christmas Eve.

Challi Daniel Kangombe told NBC News that the incident occurred just across the border in Angola.

Kangombe, who works for the Ministry of Defence, said he came across the ordeal when he went to collect the cattle on Christmas day for the purpose of ploughing his field on Monday.

Kangombe described the loss as a catastrophe.